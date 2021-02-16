Department of Public Instruction seeks information on internet speeds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All internet speeds are not created equal.

The state department of public instruction wants to find out where it’s faster and where it’s slower.

So, it’s asking for information about bandwidth or the rate at which data can be downloaded or sent on your computer.

Some places in Wisconsin are a lot better than others, which makes the playing field uneven for students forced to learn from home.

DPI wants to get specifics, which it says it needs before the problem can be addressed.

“DPI recognizes that and wants to gather as much information as they can across the state to help support families and individuals in getting good internet access. And I think the first part in that is gathering as much data as they can about levels of connectivity across the state,” says Jon Euting the Wausau Schools Director of tech. and media services.

Here’s the link to the Wausau School District website where you can test your speed and help DPI gather information.

http://www.wausauschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=808927&pageId=66792555

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.