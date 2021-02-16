Advertisement

Comet fragment may have killed off dinosaurs, study says

FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room...
FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new theory says a comet could be to blame for killing off the dinosaurs.

For the past few decades, most experts have said an asteroid was the culprit, but researchers at the Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have another theory.

According to their findings, it’s possible an icy comet flew too close to the sun, sending a fragment crashing down to Earth and bringing an end to the dinosaurs.

The idea, however, is already drawing some skepticism, with one Colorado-based scientist saying the research has “several intrinsic problems.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
1 killed in Portage County crash
Wausau fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire at an apartment complex on East...
Wausau crews respond to fire call at apartment complex overnight
Henry MacDonald booking photo
Iola man facing child pornography charges

Latest News

Gov. Evers to tout Wisconsin budget proposal as bounce back plan
Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination...
FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts
Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Winter storm keeps nation in deep freeze, claims more lives
PPP Loans
Wisconsin Legislature to vote on half-billion-dollar tax cut
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin: A quarter of a million completed COVID-19 vaccinations