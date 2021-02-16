Advertisement

Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Cooper, the white woman arrested last spring for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in New York’s Central Park, had her criminal case dismissed after completing a counseling program meant to educate her on the harm of her actions.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said prosecutors were satisfied with Cooper’s participation in the program, which she described as an alternative, restorative justice solution, and were not seeking to pursue the case any further.

Judge Anne Swern agreed to dismiss the charge of filing a false police report, a misdemeanor, and said she would seal Cooper’s case file, in accordance with state law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
1 killed in Portage County crash
Wausau fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire at an apartment complex on East...
Wausau crews respond to fire call at apartment complex overnight
Henry MacDonald booking photo
Iola man facing child pornography charges

Latest News

Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Winter’s wrath: Bitter cold, no power and a deadly tornado
Amy Cooper called the cops in Central Park in a 2020 incident.
Amy Cooper calls cops in 2020 Central Park incident
A fire at an Indiana pet store took the lives of 100 animals.
100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes