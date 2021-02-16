Advertisement

Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago on Jan. 20.

Psaki also says the administration is doubling, to 2 million doses per week, the amount of vaccine being sent to pharmacies across the country as part of a program to extend access into neighborhoods.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, made the announcements during a regular White House call with governors on Tuesday.

Psaki says the administration is monitoring severe weather across parts of the country that has forced some vaccination centers to close temporarily, and that could jeopardize the viability of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
1 killed in Portage County crash
Wausau fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire at an apartment complex on East...
Wausau crews respond to fire call at apartment complex overnight
Henry MacDonald booking photo
Iola man facing child pornography charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was...
Report: GOP lawmaker’s family member send him angry letter over Trump opposition