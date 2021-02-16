Advertisement

2 more Eau Claire County individuals test positive for COVID-19 B.1.1.7 strain

Eau Claire County Health Department
Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department announced Tuesday that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 were found to have the variant strain B.1.1.7, which circulated throughout England.

The health department says these two individuals are unrelated to one another and the first case that was detected on Jan. 12.

Both new cases have finished their isolation period and had no travel history or connection to anyone who traveled internationally. One individual is a teenager and the other is in their 50s. Neither were hospitalized.

“With emerging mutations of this virus, including those that may be more infectious, it is critically important to follow best public health practices, including wearing a mask, staying home, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently, and getting vaccinated when you become eligible,” said Lieske Giese, Health Department Director. “Slowing the spread of this virus can prevent it from replicating and mutating further.”

COVID-19 variant found in additional Eau Claire County cases.
