Wisconsin nears 1 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – New figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Monday show the state is close to administering its 1 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 976,049 first and second doses so far, which is 10,050 more people than the DHS reported Sunday. Wisconsin could cross the 1 million milestone in Tuesday’s report -- and it’s possible we already passed that mark since vaccinators’ reports can take a few days to come in. It’s been 64 days since the first shots were given in Wisconsin on December 13 to health care workers.

State figures show about 1 in 10 adults 35 to 64 years old and almost 4 in 10 adults 65 or older received at least one dose. The state says 240,907 people have received the required second dose and completed their vaccinations. That’s 1,465 more than Sunday’s report, continuing a trend of far lower day-to-day changes from Sunday to Monday than any other days. Although 39.5% of older adults have started the vaccination regimen, only 4.2% have finished. That’s not surprising since vaccinations for that age group just began in earnest on January 25 and they have to wait 3 or 4 weeks for the second dose. CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in Wisconsin, as well as per county.

As vaccinations reach new heights, coronavirus cases and deaths continue falling to months-long lows.

The state received almost 4,100 results for people being tested or testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time and found only 405 new cases. That hasn’t happened since August 31, when there were 266 cases. The positivity rate by this measure was 9.91%, falling below 10% for the first time since September 9. But now that more than half of the state’s population (53.6%) has been tested at least once, the state is measuring the positivity rate for all the tests it receives, including people who are tested multiple times, and by that measure the 7-day average of the positivity rate was at 3.1% Sunday based on preliminary figures, and that’s the lowest since June 22.

The 7-day average of new cases is down to 763, the lowest since Sept. 3. According to the DHS, the number of active cases is now below 2% of all cases ever confirmed -- 10,616 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 30 days -- while the state says up to 97% of people have recovered, which is 538,767 people.

The state also says 6,166 people with coronavirus died, which is 4 more than Sunday’s count. The state is averaging 16 deaths per day looking over the past 7 days. The death rate from the virus is 1.11% for a seventh day.

Chippewa and Rock counties each reported one death and Sauk County had two. Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 20 counties had no new cases or had numbers revised downward. Of the 52 that reported new cases, 21 had only one or two.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 38 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Sunday morning. Wisconsin has a 7-day average of 60 hospitalizations per day. A total 25,340 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.6% of all cases.

Taking deaths and discharges into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says as of Sunday, the latest figures available, there were 399 COVID-19 patients among the state’s 134 hospitals, with 116 in intensive care. There hadn’t been fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals since September 19.

Hospitalizations in the Fox Valley decreased Sunday. The 13 hospitals are treating 23 COVID-19 patients, three fewer than Saturday, with 7 in ICU, a figure that has held steady since Friday.

Meanwhile, in the Northeast region on Sunday, the WHA reports 10 hospitals in the 7-county region were treating 39 COVID-19 patients, five fewer than Saturday, with 12 of them in ICU, one fewer from Saturday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reports 319 intensive care unit beds in the state are unoccupied (21.75%), and 2,336 (20.9%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals reported 12 open ICU beds (11.53%) among them, and a total 116 unoccupied medical beds (13.59%) for the eight counties they serve. There are no intermediate care beds available.

Northeast region hospitals had 34 ICU beds (16.42%) open and 236 of all medical beds (24.68%) unoccupied.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,551 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,168 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,254 cases (+9) (74 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,062 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,889 cases (+1) (202 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,308 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,158 cases (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,401 cases (+4) (41 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,971 cases (89 deaths) (+1) (cases revised -1 by state)

Clark – 3,142 cases (+1) (57 deaths)

Columbia – 4,958 cases (+4) (50 deaths)

Crawford – 1,658 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 39,317 (+47) (264 deaths)

Dodge – 11,313 cases (+2) (154 deaths)

Door – 2,391 cases (19 deaths)

Douglas – 3,638 cases (23 deaths)

Dunn – 4,194 cases (+6) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,867 cases (+11) (104 deaths)

Florence - 431 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,818 cases (+23) (88 deaths)

Forest - 918 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,602 cases (+2) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,976 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,517 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,831 cases (+1) (9 deaths)

Iron - 516 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,571 cases (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,769 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Juneau - 2,959 cases (19 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Kenosha – 14,611 cases (+4) (288 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,400 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,034 cases (+7) (75 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,417 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,918 cases (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,869 cases (+1) (56 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,149 cases (61 deaths)

Marathon – 13,505 cases (+8) (171 deaths)

Marinette - 3,954 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,296 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 97,062 (+56) (1,188 deaths)

Monroe – 4,219 cases (+4) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,219 cases (+1) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,308 cases (+3) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,937 cases (+23) (186 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,535 cases (+6) (73 deaths)

Pepin – 798 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,414 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,780 cases (+9) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,358 cases (63 deaths)

Price – 1,132 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,137 cases (+6) (314 deaths)

Richland - 1,261 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Rock – 14,194 cases (+23) (151 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,240 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,184 cases (+7) (39 deaths) (+2)

Sawyer - 1,464 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Shawano – 4,551 cases (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,666 cases (+13) (125 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,264 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,784 cases (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,360 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,797 cases (+4) (36 deaths)

Vilas - 2,065 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,737 cases (124 deaths)

Washburn – 1,272 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,590 cases (+9) (127 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,038 cases (+45) (466 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,716 cases (+1) (110 deaths)

Waushara – 2,086 cases (28 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,828 cases (+17) (177 deaths)

Wood – 6,621 cases (+5) (72 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (reflects Saturday-Monday changes) **

Alger - 276 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 501 cases (+2) (32 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 708 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Delta – 2,639 cases (+8) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,118 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 903 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Houghton – 2,035 cases (+18) (32 deaths)

Iron – 863 cases (39 deaths)

Keweenaw – 108 cases (1 death) (cases revised -2 by state)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 279 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,440 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Menominee - 1,606 cases (35 deaths)

Ontonagon – 354 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

