Wausau crews respond to fire call at apartment complex overnight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau fire crews responded to a fire call overnight at an apartment complex on East Thomas Street.

The call came in just after 2:00 Monday morning, with crews from all three Wausau districts responding to 500 E. Thomas Street.

Battalion Chief Craig Kruzan with the Wausau Fire Department tells NewsChannel 7 that it appears some kitchen material was causing excessive smoke in a third floor apartment unit.

Kruzan says that firefighters were able to quickly evacuate the building, get the situation under control, and then get people back inside and out of the frigid cold temperatures.

He says that’s something fire crews have to take into account when responding to calls with temperatures so cold.

No injuries were reported.

