Voters to head to the polls Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Voters across Wisconsin will have a Spring Primary for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The top two candidates will advance to the April 6 General Election.

Voters in certain parts of Wisconsin will also cast ballots for the Court of Appeals Judge, Districts I, II and III, and Circuit Court Judge. A special partisan primary and special partisan election for Representative to the Assembly - District 89, and State Senator - District 13 will also be held.

Voters are reminded a photo ID is required. Acceptable photo IDs for voting include a Wisconsin driver license or Wisconsin state ID card, Veterans Health Administration ID card, military ID card, U.S. passport, tribal ID card and some student ID cards. Voters who do not receive a state ID card by Election Day can still use the receipt issued by the DMV. A full list of acceptable photo IDs is available at www.BringIt.WI.gov.

