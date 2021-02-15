Advertisement

Livers scores 20, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson had a double-double as No. 3 Michigan returned from a three-week layoff and rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59 on Sunday.

Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) scored the game’s final eight points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on a tie-breaking putback from Dickinson, who had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) missed its last seven shots.

The Wolverines hadn’t played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22. Michigan announced the next day that it was pausing all athletic activities after several people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Jonathan Davis had 11 for Wisconsin.

The Badgers shot 7 of 28 in the second half and missed their last 11 3-point attempts after leading 42-32 early in the period.

