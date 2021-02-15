Iola man facing child pornography charges

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old Iola man is in the Waupaca County Jail after investigators said they found hundreds of images of child pornography on his computer and phone.

Henry MacDonald is scheduled to be charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators acted on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities say the images dated back several years. MacDonald was arrested Feb. 10. A future court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.