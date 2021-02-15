Advertisement

Iola man facing child pornography charges

Henry MacDonald booking photo
Henry MacDonald booking photo(Waupaca County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old Iola man is in the Waupaca County Jail after investigators said they found hundreds of images of child pornography on his computer and phone.

Henry MacDonald is scheduled to be charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators acted on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities say the images dated back several years. MacDonald was arrested Feb. 10. A future court date has not yet been set.

Posted by Waupaca County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 15, 2021

