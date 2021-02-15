Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 33: Dusting off the Banner

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - 1950 is the last time the Athens boys basketball team won a conference title. With their Marawood North title locked up, that changed in 2021.

Sports director Reece Van Haaften and Noah Manderfeld talk with co-coaches Jeramie Penny and Aaron Ellenbecker, along with players Cooper Diedrich, Dayne Diethelm and Cobie Ellenbecker about the title.

