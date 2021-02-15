Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 33: Dusting off the Banner

By Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - 1950 is the last time the Athens boys basketball team won a conference title. With their Marawood North title locked up, that changed in 2021.

Sports director Reece Van Haaften and Noah Manderfeld talk with co-coaches Jeramie Penny and Aaron Ellenbecker, along with players Cooper Diedrich, Dayne Diethelm and Cobie Ellenbecker about the title.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

To view previous episodes of the Hilight Zone Podcast, click here.

