Four lawmakers introduce legislation for Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

(WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four state lawmakers have introduced legislation to rename Green Bay’s Walnut Street Bridge for Packers legend Bart Starr.

The bridge that crosses the Fox River in downtown Green Bay would be named the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

CLICK HERE to read the legislation.

This bill directs the Department of Transportation to designate and, upon receipt of sufficient contributions from interested parties, mark the bridge on STH 29 across the Fox River in the city of Green Bay as the “Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.”

No state funds, other than from contributions from interested parties, may be used for the erection or maintenance of any markers to identify the highway as the “Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.”

2021 Senate Bill 101

The bill is backed by Representatives David Steffen (R-Howard), John Macco (R-Ledgeview), Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) and Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay).

“What a fitting tribute to a man who was a great example both on and off the field. Bart Starr was truly someone to look up to and model yourself after and I am proud to be part of recognizing his legacy and influence he had throughout the City of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin,” said Rep. Steffen, lead author.

Starr passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 85. His impact on Green Bay and the Packers lives on.

Starr led the Packers to an astonishing five NFL titles. The most famous of those games was the 1967 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. Bart Starr’s quarterback sneak won the game for the Packers and cemented him in the history of the NFL, Green Bay, and all of sports.

