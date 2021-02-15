First Alert Weather Day until noon Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Dangerous wind chills and air temperatures continue into the start of the new work week on President’s Day, with air temperatures as cold as -35° for the morning and wind chills closer to -45° in the morning as well. Plenty of sunshine will continue for Monday, with most high temperatures breaking above 0° for the first time since Friday, February 12. Wausau had a temperature on that day of 1° at 5 p.m. Temperatures should climb above 0° by the early afternoon Monday, which will almost 70 hours of sub-zero temperatures.

Expect another cold start to the day Tuesday, with a small warming trend moving in for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be a weak system pushing into Wisconsin for Thursday, which may trigger some light snowfall late Wednesday night, but most locations will see well less than half an inch of snow, which still could lead to a few slippery areas early Thursday morning.

Our next chance for snow will arrive for Sunday evening and Monday, as temperatures will begin to warm up for the rest of this week and last into the last full week of February.

While bitterly cold through Tuesday morning, temps will begin to warm up (WSAW)

Please continue to take extra care of your pets and do not leave them outdoors for long periods of time as well as checking in on the elderly and anyone that may need an extra set of hands during this bitterly cold stretch of weather. By the time this extremely cold weather ends, central Wisconsin will have had colder temps than the last long term cold streak from January 25-January 31, 2019. During that 7 day stretch, the high temperature January 30, 2019 was -14° with a morning low of -27°. While it does not look like Wausau’s high temps for this stretch with get down to -14°, the overall length of this frigid air will best 2019 by at least a few days.

While the dangerous and very cold temps continue for several more days, Wausau is still not seeing record low temps (so far).

Wausau Record Lows

February 15-> -25/1904

February 16-> -33/1936

February 17-> -25/1979

