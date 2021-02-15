Deep Bench: Supporting loved ones through mental hardships while avoiding compassion fatigue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Everyone needs that one good friend who’s going to be there for them no matter what -- someone who will lend an ear, offer a shoulder and give words of encouragement and hope when all seems a little lost. But sometimes even the best of friends needs to take a little step back so they don’t start feeling compassion fatigue.

Rachel Zentner, licensed professional counselor at Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Monday. She first touched on the difference between sympathy and empathy, something that she said is easy to misinterpret.

“Sympathy is feeling bad for somebody. Empathy is a little more difficult, it requires a little more work,” she said. “Because we don’t know exactly what someone is going through. Sometimes we have a similar experience in our own past, but empathy requires us to do some reflecting to see what it might be like for that person.”

Empaths are known to be nurturers and healers and often give to the point of exhaustion. Zentner said we can see compassion fatigue for those individuals in physical and occupational health as well.

“Those are the areas that start to suffer when someone doesn’t take time for themselves.”

She said if you’re too empathetic toward people and have no boundaries, allowing yourself to be available at all hours of the day and for long periods of time, then you risk becoming depleted where you have nothing left to give.

Zentner said it’s so important to be able to take time for yourself too.

“Make sure you are right with yourself before you get right in the world,” she added. “You just need to know yourself really well and what you can and cannot handle.”

