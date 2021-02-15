Advertisement

1940s beer delivery truck returns to Point Brewery

By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- A nearly 70-year-old artifact from Stevens Point Brewery’s past is back in their possession.

Last year, their former 1949 Chevy delivery truck was found in rough condition in a wooded area in Amherst. It then made its way to Olde County Store in New London after a little work. The store then contacted Point Brewery to let them know about the truck.

So, what’s next?

“We have some people that say refurbish it all the way up, make it brand new... Have it available for events like parades and such, which would be great. Other people who are more on the antique side... keep it as is. Love the old look of it,” explained Melissa Wysocki, gift shop manager at Stevens Point Brewery.

She says they’re leaning toward keeping it as is with some minor touch-ups including an engine for it.

The truck now sits outside the gift shop.

