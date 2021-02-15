1 killed in Portage County crash

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department says a 37-year-old man died Saturday morning following a crash on Highway 10 in Amherst.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. The man was traveling west on U.S. Highway 10, east of County Highway A/B when he missed a curve, entered the ditch, and overturned.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.