1 killed in Portage County crash

(KXII)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department says a 37-year-old man died Saturday morning following a crash on Highway 10 in Amherst.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. The man was traveling west on U.S. Highway 10, east of County Highway A/B when he missed a curve, entered the ditch, and overturned.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

