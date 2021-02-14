Advertisement

Wausau candy store accommodates customers’ demands this Valentine’s Day

Sweets on 3rd celebrates Valentine's Day with new accommodations for its customers amid COVID-19
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This Valentine’s Day, Sweets on 3rd in Downtown Wausau implemented several methods to ensure its customers receive their Valentine’s Day orders exactly how they wanted them.

Owner Valerie Charneski says she understood her customers’ needs this holiday season during a pandemic.

“Everyone has a different level of need,” she said, “and a single, ‘one size fits all’ system isn’t going to be perfect for everyone.”

Because of this, she’s found ways to collaborate with customers who have felt comfortable coming inside her store and customers who have not.

“We’ve done everything from video calling with customer and letting them choose things from the case that way,” she explained, “to sending text messages back and forth to perfect their boxes.”

Adding delivery services has also been helpful, according to Charneski.

“We have engaged two different delivery services -- Bite Squad and Eatstreet,” she said. “And that’s been very helpful for us. It’s been a great way to get gifts to people without them coming out in the weather, coming out in the pandemic.”

Charneski says her sales this Valentine’s Day look similar to previous years before COVID-19. The only thing that’s changed is the amount of treats she has prepared for students since virtual learning is taking place, she said.

