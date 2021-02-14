Two area wrestlers crowned as state champions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Over 30 area wrestlers took part in the state tournament across three divisions at three different locations on Saturday, looking for eternal glory as a state champion.

In Division Two at Adams Friendship High School, it was a three-peat for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Blaine Brenner. After winning titles at 106 and 120 pounds the last two years, Brenner capped off his prep career with a championship at 132.

“I certainly put in more work than everybody here, and I’m not being cocky,” Brenner said. “But, every weekend. Every day of the week. I’m just always, this season working really hard. Every season, countless hours I’ve put into the wrestling room and certainly worth this moment and more”

In the Division Three meet at Wausau East High School, Stratford’s Gavin Drexler went back-to-back. The junior won gold at 126 pounds in 2020, and now reigns supreme at 138, with the chance at a three-peat of his own next year.

“It feels great,” Drexler said afterwards. “With having a unique season like this, I didn’t know how this was gonna end up, but every single day when we came in the room, our coach had high hopes that we were gonna have a positive outcome towards the end, and eventually that ended up happening.”

