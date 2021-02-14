Advertisement

Residents displaced after early morning fire in Clintonville

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by an apartment fire in Clintonville early Sunday morning.

Clintonville Police received a call reporting a smoke alarm going off at 20 Wilson Street. The caller also said they could smell smoke. According to a press release, crews arrived on scene and located the apartment where the smoke was coming from. They entered the apartment and found a fire in the kitchen. The resident of the apartment was asleep. Officers helped the resident out of the apartment and with the help of another citizen, evacuated the rest of the apartment building.

The Clintonville Fire Department contained the fire to one apartment. Fire crews stayed on the scene for several hours to make sure the fire did not spread to neighboring apartments.

The Clintonville School District provided transportation and temporary shelter to the residents of the apartment building. The American Red Cross also assisted the displaced residents. According to the Red Cross, residents in 18 of the units were allowed to go back to their homes Sunday. The Red Cross will be helping the people in the 6 remaining units with lodging and other immediate needs in the days ahead.

Posted by Clintonville Police Department on Sunday, February 14, 2021

