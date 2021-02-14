Raptor Education Group rescues hungry owls

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group, Inc. is seeing an influx of owls, mostly in the last few days.

The founder and director of REGI says that because of ice layers that have formed under the snow, the birds can’t get to the mice that hide underneath.

It’s worse for bard owls, which she calls snow plungers because of the way they hunt. Bard owls are also unable to hunt during the daytime because their eyes won’t adjust to the light.

Most of the owls at REGI are seriously underweight and are on a liquid diet.

“This is high-protein diet, easy for him to digest, which is important, because that gets his digestive system kick-started into working again,” said REGI founder and director Marge Gibson of one bard owl.

When the owls are starving they also become less alert, Gibson says. Because of this, they are more likely to injure themselves in other ways.

“Not only do they not have food, and that’s a huge problem, but they can’t avoid vehicle collisions,” said Gibson.

One screech owl at the center had just such an incident, but luckily was not seriously hurt. Now that she is at REGI, she can recover from the malnutrition.

“The gentleman sort of what we call tagged it, probably with an aerial and she was on the ground, and so he picked her up. He got out quickly and picked her up, and she doesn’t have any fractures, fortunately,” Gibson said.

Rescued birds should be place in a cardboard box lined with a towel. That will keep it steady and block sightlines from humans.

If you find a bird that needs rescuing, or wish to contact REGI, you can click here to go to their Facebook page.

