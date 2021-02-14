Family with more than 150 years of experience between them, goes sturgeon spearing

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Woelfel family has been sturgeon spearing for generations passed from grandfather to father to son, and the patriarch of the group is 83-year-old Marvin.

“I hope one comes through,” Marvin Woelfel said standing over his ice fishing hole on Lake Winnebago. “Years ago we’d see a lot of small fish too like walleye and stuff like that, but we don’t see that much now anymore.”

He began at the age of 10 and on Saturday Marvin was using a spear his grandfather made for his dad, much has changed in the years since he started.

“There’s just more people fishing now. Years ago there was maybe eight to 10 shanties out here when my dad first started going out,” the elder Woelfel said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, more than 12,000 fish spearing licenses were sold ahead of kick off.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s actually kind of almost scary,” Mike Pastorelli, a family friend, said, “It’s an adrenaline rush. It’s probably like deer hunting.”

The DNR limited registration areas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family told Action 2 News it’s more than just sturgeon spearing, it’s about bonding with one another and catching up on each other’s lives.

“It’s a lot more than fishing because a lot of time there’s not a whole lot of fishing to be had. It’s more of a party than fishing,” Tyler Woelfel said.

Tyler’s father Larry Woelfel, Marvin’s son, has been spear fishing for 40 years learning from his dad and grandfather.

“Very exciting, you know, it all happens real quick,” Larry said. “You look away and all of a sudden there it is. You got to pay attention.”

The recent bitter cold has allowed the ice on the lake to really solidify. Yet, there was an accident Saturday morning that led to emergency responders pulling a vehicle out the water near Menasha.

Crews were out this morning on Lake Winnebago with an ice rescue call. We would like to remind everyone to use extreme... Posted by Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue on Saturday, February 13, 2021

The Woelfels already practice caution on the ice and the accident isn’t enough to scare them away.

“Seeing family, and being apart of this, this is the Super Bowl of fishing today,” Mark Woelfel said.

