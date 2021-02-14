Family braves the cold to ice fish in honor of their late father

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The extreme cold kept most people indoors. One family wasn’t letting anything keep them indoors.

“There was no way we were going to not be out here today,” said ice fisher Jason Betlinski.

That’s because, despite the frigid temperatures, they were on the ice with a purpose.

“Just being out here with the family and remembering pops,” explained Betlinski’s brother Joseph White.

Their father, Scott Betlinski, was born on Valentine’s Day and died on Valentine’s day last year. On the one year anniversary of his death, the memories came flooding in.

“He was fun to be around. He loved joking around and he loved family,” Betlinski said.

Especially fishing.

“He loved ice fishing. He went with me and my brother Joe,” he said.

“If he was fishing for carp, he loved fishing for carp,” White added. “And he would have his certain clothing he’d wear, certain hats he’d wear if he was fishing for carp fishing, walleye, bass.”

Those were the special moments that they had with them.

“We took him as often as we could and we had a good time,” Betlinski said.

“There’s just a lot of happiness,” White said, “There’s sorrow but there’s just a lot of happiness.”

And today, despite the freezing temperatures, it’s only fitting

“We’ve gone through snow---a foot of snow, driving through the ice. It didn’t matter, we always would go,” White said.

“You miss him and it kind of stirs things up a little bit. But it’s worth doing in memory of him,” Betlinski explained.

They hope to make it an annual tradition to ice fish around Valentine’s Day.

