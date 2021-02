MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in the City of Medford Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, work began around noon to repair the break on Lincoln and Third Streets. The water will be off for about 2 to 3 hours.

