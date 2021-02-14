Advertisement

Central Wisconsin Storm, Lakeland Union boys clinch state tournament tickets

By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Two area hockey teams clinched state tournament appearances on Saturday.

After losing to the Fox Cities Stars in the playoffs last year, the Central Wisconsin Storm scored sweet revenge with a dominant 5-1 win in Appleton. The Storm are making their 13th state tournament appearance in the last 14 seasons.

On the boys side, neither Lakeland Union nor Rhinelander had ever been to state before. The Thunderbirds came out on a mission to change that, scoring a 5-1 victory of their own at the Mosinee rec center to clinch their first state berth.

Seeds for the tournament will be announced Sunday. The Storm will play a semifinal game on Wednesday, and the Thunderbirds on Thursday. The state championship games will be held at the South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

