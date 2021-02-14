Advertisement

Baldwin, Johnson comment on 2nd impeachment

Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin (Source: WMTV)
Wisconsin senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin (Source: WMTV)(NBC15)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senators released statements on their votes in the historical second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was one of 43 GOP senators who voted to acquit the former president.

Sen. Johnson released a statement, where he said: “The Democrats’ vindictive and divisive political impeachment is over. While there are still many questions that remain unanswered, I do know neither the Capitol breach nor this trial should have ever occurred. Hopefully, true healing can now begin.”

Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin took to Twitter to share she voted to convict.

She stated, “He should be held accountable for violating his oath of office and failing to support and defend our Constitution.”

Baldwin was one of 57 senators who voted to convict Trump.

