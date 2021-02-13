Women in north central Wis. sharing experiences and hope going through pregnancy and birth in pandemic

(WSAW) - Pregnancy and birth come with their own challenges at any time, but the pandemic has added its own that expectant mothers did not expect.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with 12 women who were either pregnant and/or gave birth during the COVID-19 pandemic. They share many of the same challenges but also experienced them differently.

Wearing Masks

Wearing masks regularly, especially for women who were pregnant over the summer, proved challenging for several moms.

“I hated wearing masks,” AnnaMarie Bryant said. She lives in Lac du Flambeau and gave birth to her son Chaske in June. “But you know, you had to do it to protect yourself. And trying to breathe while you’re huge and pregnant, that was definitely a challenge.”

“Wearing a mask and walking around 8-months pregnant is pretty difficult,” noted Ashley Helbach from Amherst who gave birth to her daughter Isla in September.

Hannah Burk from Irma had to wear a mask during delivery in December, which, of course, involves a lot of intense breathing. She said it “was a little bit inconvenient, but what are you going to do?”

She said she is respectful of other people’s concerns around wearing masks, but explained the mask portion was one of the scarier things with this pregnancy. She said the ridicule she received when she forgot a mask or needed to take it off for a moment of fresh air was scarier than the health implications.

“If you see a pregnant woman without a mask on and you see her struggling, just mind your business. Be nice,” she said. “We all face different battles. We all have different things going on, especially with some people who have higher-risk pregnancies, you don’t always know everyone’s true stories, so what’s right for one is not right for everyone.”

Appointment Protocol

As health systems managed the evolving knowledge about COVID-19 and the level of spread in the community, they created protocols. Mothers’ experiences at the doctor’s office largely depended upon the health system and when they were going to appointments in the pandemic.

“I found out the gender at the end of March, literally the day before the governor put the lockdown order in,” Samantha Smith said; she lives in Antigo and gave birth to her daughter Freya in July. “So, that was a little weird because I couldn’t go to any ultrasounds or anything without having an actual medical need.”

Kristan Roth from Weston calls herself a “worry-wart” and said she opted out of going to doctor’s appointments during March and part of April due to the uncertainty. She had her son, Anderson, at the end of May.

For those who were going to appointments, many have not been able to bring anyone with them, or they may be able to bring one person to the obstetrician appointments, but not the ultrasounds. Not having one person there for support has been a difficulty for moms and dads no matter if it is the first pregnancy.

Lynsi Bradford said her pregnancy is her boyfriend’s first and while they have been able to go to appointments together since, they could not for the first two.

“That’s unfortunate when you get a call the same week when you’re going to go for your first ultrasound and they tell you the policies that you can’t have anybody with you. You automatically think, okay that means my mom can’t come, or, you’re not thinking that the dad can’t come,” she recalled. “I felt alone. I cried for the entire day leading up to the appointment.”

“It is kind of nervewracking to go by yourself just because, you know, in the past we’ve dealt with some losses. So like, it’s still just anxiety,” Lindsey Hayes from Wausau said. “It’s better when he’s there because then you’ve got somebody with you if anything were to go wrong or growth was somehow stunted.”

Hayes gave birth in January of 2020 and is due again this summer. She got a mild case of COVID-19 towards the end of 2020, adding to some of the appointment anxiety. Though on the other hand, she feels less anxious in public because she already contracted the disease.

A few of the moms have had no issues bringing one person along to all appointments, but for mothers who want to involve older siblings, they have to find other ways.

“It’s just trying to, kind of, hype up our, our firstborn to be a big brother and there was (sic) some things that we were really looking forward to doing with him, like having to come to one of the appointments and listen to baby’s heartbeat,” Roth explained. “Or there was a class that we really wanted him to participate in, I think it was big brother or big sibling class that Aspirus had that, of course, couldn’t happen, so it was just kind of those things that we were missing out on.”

The appointment that brought the biggest concern to all moms during this time: delivery.

Delivery

“You don’t want to go through that process alone,” Ashley Hoffman-Riehle from Merrill said. She gave birth to her daughter, Scout, in December. “My doctor kind of fore-warned me that, you know, if you test positive, you might have to have your baby on the COVID floor.”

The traveling agriculture saleswoman started working virtually from home a few weeks before her due date to lower her risk of contracting COVID-19.

Women due when the pandemic hit did not have the same luxury of planning. Tammera Grap from Merrill almost had to do the entire process alone.

Grap had gotten sick in March. She had a hard time breathing and lost her taste and smell. At the time, COVID-19 testing was very limited, and supplies were few. The health department told her she was the first person tested in Lincoln County. It took a long time to get the results back.

“‘You still haven’t gotten the COVID results.’ So he [her doctor] said, ‘We’re thinking that we’re going to have to quarantine the baby from you, put him in NICU.’ And I’m like, ‘Really?!’ I didn’t know what to think. After we got off the phone I started balling.”

Her results came back two days before her scheduled c-section on April 3. She was allowed to have the dad in for the delivery, and she got to stay with her new son, D’Andre.

Kori McKay from Stevens Point learned she contracted COVID-19 the day she gave birth, on Oct. 28.

“A lot of people had asked me, did the baby get to stay in the room with you? Or did you get to see your kid? Did you get to hold him? Actually, he had to stay in the room with me the whole time. Nobody could leave,” she said.

Her main concern was possibly getting her new baby, Ethan sick, but he is doing well.

Celebrating new life

“It was more, like, intimidating and it took a lot of the excitement out of the experience, to be honest. Like, yes, I still got the best gift in the world, we got a baby right before Christmas, but I think it wasn’t as personal as it normally is,” Burk expressed.

With loved ones not being able to be as involved as before the pandemic, celebrating a pregnancy and birth has changed. New moms felt it the most.

“We didn’t get to have the huge baby shower that we wanted. We still had one, but it wasn’t the same experience,” Hoffman-Riehle said.

Helbach is also a new mom and said she had to scale down her guest list and move the baby shower to her home, which she said worked out better than they anticipated, though missed not having everyone there.

“We don’t want to be a pandemic spreader, so we kept it pretty small,” she said.

Once babies are born, parents are navigating choices about who can see their new bundle in person and when.

“It’s not the conversations I wanted to have,” Roth stated. “There are some family members that still haven’t seen Anderson yet and he’s 8-months-old. Even some of my closest friends haven’t, but we just want to make sure we’re taking all of the precautions we can.”

“We might have two grandparents that could, potentially, might not get to meet him face-to-face because of some health issues,” Burk said. “We were hopefully going to bring our son through the window so we could see great-grandma, but unfortunately his great-grandpa, it doesn’t sound like we’re going to get to have him meet him. Because we’ve been afraid to bring him around because he’s older and at risk of catching the virus. Obviously, you want to take care of your loved ones, but having them not meet a generation sucks. It’s hard.”

Keeping faith

Support looked different for a lot of moms during this social distancing era, as parenting classes and support groups were canceled. Smith said she found a group of moms to keep in touch with online. People also leaned on family, even if it meant leaving food on the front steps so they would not have to go out grocery shopping.

Faith, prayer, and meditation were also common ways for women to support themselves.

“I feel like a lot of it is just, praying,” Burk said. “You’ve got to do a lot of internal work on yourself and a lot of meditation, to be honest and learning how to just get rid of that anxiety, get rid of the fear. Because I feel like fear weakens our immune system and we need to all stick together with people whether they’re like-minded or people that help build you up. And being hormonal while you’re pregnant too doesn’t help. It’s definitely an overload of emotions.”,

Moms also took bad situations and made the best of them.

McKay, for example, is a new mom. She said her shower was small, but that is exactly how she would have wanted it to be anyway. When many people were sent home to work virtually in the spring, she said it was a good thing in her case. She was sick most of her pregnancy but got to work from the comforts of her home.

Helbach said there are not many things that are comfortable to do while pregnant, so being at home more made for less stress.

Hartle said for her, it was the perfect time to be pregnant as she also worked from home and worked on her master’s degree. She did not have to drive much while pregnant.

“You’ve just got to find the positives and silver lining through it all, like you know, I was nervous about all of these things and it ended up turning out just fine,” Hartle urged.

As for advice for women who have yet to be pregnant in a pandemic, they had a lot of support to offer.

“Not being afraid to talk about the things that worry you and just having those tougher, I guess, conversations with your family early on to let them know, hey this is where we’re at, this is the way we feel and I hope you can understand that, you know, it’s going to be a couple of weeks before you can see baby,” Roth said. “And just wearing your emotions on your sleeve and it’s your job to protect your baby, so you’re not doing anything wrong by saying hey we’re going to limit visitors in the first few months or whatever you decide to do.”

They also asked for understanding from everyone.

“If you know somebody that’s just recently had a baby, the biggest thing would be to reach out and make sure they’re doing okay,” Helbach said.

“Be nice. That’s the most important thing about all of this is we need to stay kind. We need to stay true to ourselves, be positive,” Burk said.

