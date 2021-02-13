Advertisement

UWO says computer glitch caused it to send 400 acceptance letters in error

The university apologized for the confusion it created among prospective students
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of students were told they were accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to attend in the fall only to find out it was a mistake.

One of the prospective students, 21-year-old Richard Pratt, told Action 2 News he was embarrassed after hearing the truth.

“Certainly I was excited, you know, I would’ve been a first-generation college student,” Pratt of Oshkosh said.

A college acceptance letter often is a moment of pride for prospective students and their families. Pratt sent us a screen shot of the acceptance email he received on February 5.

“I did not receive a followup stating that the admission later was fake,” he said.

The university told Action 2 News a computer glitch caused it to send 400 acceptance letters last weekend.

We reached out to UWO for an on-camera interview but it declined. In a statement, the school said two-thirds of the acceptance letters went to students with incomplete applications.

“As far as I was concerned, I was under the impression that my application had gone through and nothing was missing,” Pratt said.

Pratt admitted that he still needed to submit his high school transcript.

UWO blamed a software update for the issue and stated the impacted students were notified on Monday.

Pratt, however, said he learned he wasn’t admitted to the university when he contacted the school for assistance in applying for financial aid. He’s planning to attend another university in the fall.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh apologized for its mistake and any confusion it caused prospective students.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Wood County woman reports new phone scam
New phone scam reported in central Wisconsin
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
Fire at Dejno’s (Feb. 11, 2021)
Crews battle overnight fire at Antigo business
Katina Mulroy booking photo
$500K bond for woman accused of firing gun at officers at Rib Mountain hotel

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to UW-Marathon County, May 12, 1916
Black History Month: Remembering Dr. King’s visit to Wausau in 1967
Pandemic changes the way parents, families celebrate newborns
Pandemic changes the way parents, families celebrate newborns
Vintage delivery truck returned to Point Brewery
Vintage delivery truck returned to Point Brewery
Wisconsin has lowest rate of flu infection since 2005
Wisconsin has lowest rate of flu infection since 2005
Gov. Tony Evers got his COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers gets vaccinated for coronavirus