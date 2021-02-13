State sets new vaccine record, reports another day of fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the number of people who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series within the past 24 hours has broken another daily record.

Another 18,607 people completed the series, breaking the previous day’s record of residents completing their bringing the statewide total of people having received both doses of 16,580. So far, a total of 232,178 people in the state have completed the vaccine series, which equals roughly 4.0%. CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in the state, as well as per county.

At this current pace, Wisconsin could reach 1 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccines early next week, including first and second doses. The state says vaccinators have administered 940,205 total doses during the past 2 months. That’s an increase of 38,872 more shots than reported on Friday. These numbers may reflect shots given over the last 3 days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

The new vaccine record comes as confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state continue to decrease.

Saturday, state health officials report out of the 4,504 new results for people being tested or testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time, 752 tested positive for the virus. The percentage of positive tests was below 17% for the second straight day (16.7%).

Since the start of the month, the state has reported eight days of new cases in a single day fewer than 1,000, and all days reporting fewer than 2,000 cases per day.

The 7-day average fell to 806, which is the lowest 7-day average since September 5. The DHS is emphasizing the positivity rate for all tests -- that is, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, such as health care workers and recovering COVID-19 patients-- and by that measure, the 7-day average positivity rate has fallen to 3.4% as of Friday, the latest data available.

The state added 10 new deaths to the cumulative COVID-19′s death toll Saturday, which now stands at 6,161. The seven-day death average has now fallen to 16. That figure first fell below 20 on Friday, and was the first time it had decreased to that level since October.

New deaths were reported in Chippewa, Columbia, Juneau, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Rock, Sawyer and Shawano Counties, while the state revised death numbers in Sauk and Washington Counties.

Action 2 News has put together a guide of vaccination clinics and health agencies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. CLICK HERE for locations and phone numbers and websites to register.

Since the first coronavirus patient in Wisconsin on February 5, 2020, there are 554,800 people who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus:

96.8% (536,864) recovered

2.1% (11,616) are active cases, diagnosed or showing symptoms within the past 30 days

1.11% (6,161) died

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS further reports 71 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That helped bring the 7-day average down to 63 new patients per day, the lowest that figure has been since September 29. A total 25,268 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 53 weeks, or 4.6% of all cases.

Taking deaths and discharges into account, the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports Saturday there are currently 421 COVID-19 patients among the state’s 134 hospitals, with 125 in intensive car. That’s 5 more in ICU and 40 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals overall. Both are the fewest since September 20.

Hospitalizations in the Fox Valley decreased Saturday. The 13 hospitals are treating 26 COVID-19 patients, two fewer than Friday, with 7 in ICU, a figure that held steady from Friday.

The situation improved slightly in the Northeast region on Saturday. The 10 hospitals in the 7-county region were treating 44 COVID-19 patients, four fewer than Friday, with 13 of them in ICU, a figure that held steady from Friday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reports that as of Friday, 303 intensive care unit beds in the state are unoccupied (20.66%), and 2,173 (19.44%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals reported 14 open ICU beds (13.46%) among them, and a total 133 unoccupied medical beds (15.59%) for the eight counties they serve.

Northeast region hospitals had 42 ICU beds (20.28%) open and 201 of all medical beds (21.02%) unoccupied.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,543 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,168 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,236 cases (+11) (74 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,059 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,878 cases (+28) (202 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,304 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,148 cases (+7) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,390 cases (+10) (41 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,961 cases (+7) (88 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 3,139 cases (+3) (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,950 cases (+5) (50 deaths) (+3)

Crawford – 1,655 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Dane – 39,212 (+88) (264 deaths)

Dodge – 11,310 cases (+9) (154 deaths)

Door – 2,390 cases (19 deaths)

Douglas – 3,633 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Dunn – 4,176 cases (+8) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,837 cases (+11) (104 deaths)

Florence - 431 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,794 cases (+13) (88 deaths)

Forest - 918 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,593 cases (+6) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,964 cases (+22) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,515 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,830 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Iron - 515 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,571 cases (+4) (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,757 cases (+13) (75 deaths)

Juneau - 2,955 cases (+5) (19 deaths) (+1)

Kenosha – 14,590 cases (+23) (288 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,399 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,012 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,407 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,918 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,867 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,140 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Marathon – 13,484 cases (+24) (171 deaths)

Marinette - 3,951 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,294 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 96,918 (+107) (1,188 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,212 cases (+8) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,218 cases (+7) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,301 cases (+9) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,896 cases (+37) (186 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,519 cases (+9) (73 deaths)

Pepin – 797 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,410 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,759 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,351 cases (+14) (63 deaths)

Price – 1,130 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,122 cases (+28) (314 deaths)

Richland - 1,257 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Rock – 14,140 cases (+21) (150 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,240 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,173 cases (+5) (37 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Sawyer - 1,461 cases (+6) (20 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,551 cases (+3) (70 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 12,650 cases (+6) (125 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,251 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,784 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,354 cases (+10) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,793 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Vilas - 2,058 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,734 cases (+1) (124 deaths)

Washburn – 1,269 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,574 cases (+19) (127 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Waukesha – 39,978 cases (+58) (466 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,713 cases (+4) (110 deaths)

Waushara – 2,084 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,803 cases (+11) (177 deaths)

Wood – 6,614 cases (+14) (72 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

