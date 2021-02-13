Prep Highlights 2/12

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday’s prep highlights include Wisconsin Valley Union falling in heartbreaking fashion to the ECA Stars in girls hockey, Merrill standing tall over Lakeland in girls hoops, Medford’s Marissa Fronk burying Mosinee in girls basketball, Wausau West girls hoops working past D.C. Everest, Wittenberg-Birnamwood blowing past Clintonville and Edgar dominating Spencer.

