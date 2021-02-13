Marathon County United Way promotes 21-Week Equity Challenge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - United Way of Wisconsin launches its 21-Week Equity Challenge and the Marathon County branch encourages residents to participate.

The five-month long challenge began at the beginning of February and will go on until a few days after Juneteenth.

Those who sign up will receive readings, videos, quizzes and more via email each week, with a new topic regarding equity.

CEO of Marathon County United Way Jeff Sargent says this is an opportunity for people to consider things they may not have considered before.

“We’re just trying to open people’s eyes, minds and hearts about how we all look at the world through the lens of who we are,” Sargent said, “and that they only way we can we be more accepting and understanding is to be open to learn.”

The topics chosen, including “privilege,” “microaggressions,” “internal bias” and more, were chosen to challenge participates to think of equity in different ways, according to Sargent.

“It’s called a challenge for a reason; these are challenging issues,” Sargent explained. “White privilege is a challenging issue for a white person because what you’re asking that person to do is think about, ‘because I’m white, does that give me opportunities that maybe somebody that’s not white hasn’t had.”

Sargent says over the summer, United Way of Marathon County held a 21-day equity challenge, which encouraged United Way of Wisconsin to host its 21-week challenge.

Over 275 Marathon County residents participated in that challenge, according to Sargent.

As of now, over 7,500 Wisconsinites are signed up for the challenge and 75 Marathon County residents.

Sargent says he hopes more Marathon County residents sign-up to participate.

