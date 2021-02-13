Advertisement

In call with House GOP leader, Trump allegedly refused to call off rioters

Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters...
Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.(CNN)
By CNN Newource staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST
(CNN) - Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.

In an expletive-laced call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

A furious McCarthy told the president the rioters were breaking into his office and begged Trump to call them off.

Republican lawmakers familiar with the call describe it as a shouting match between the two men.

The new details offer critical insight into the president’s state of mind during the insurrection.

Republican members of Congress who support impeachment say the exchange shows Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters, even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene.

Several are saying it amounts to a dereliction of his presidential duty.

It took Trump several hours after the attack to encourage his supporters to go home in peace in a tweet that came at the urging of his top aides.

The impeachment trial in the Senate continues over the weekend.

