Advertisement

Green Co. teen accused of killing newborn daughter pleads not guilty

A status hearing was set for March 4.
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson(Green Co. Court via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. teen accused of killing his newborn daughter and leaving her in a fallen tree returned to court Friday where he pleaded not guilty to two charges, including first-degree attempted homicide.

Following his plea, Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson was bound over for trial on the homicide charge as well as a single count of hiding the corpse of a child. He is due to return to court on March 4 for a status hearing.

While Kruckenberg-Anderson is being tried as an adult, Judge Thomas Vale approved the 16-year-old’s request to remain in a juvenile facility. Currently, he is being held at the Rock Co. juvenile facility.

In January, his bail was set at $1 million.

Prosecutors allege Kruckenberg-Anderson initially told them he had left his newborn daughter to die in a snow-filled tree before later admitting to shooting her twice.

The baby, who was named Harper, had been born in a bathtub just hours before her death. The criminal complaint stated after interviewing Kruckenberg-Anderson, her body was discovered with two bullet wounds to the head.

An autopsy determined she was still alive when she was shot.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Wood County woman reports new phone scam
New phone scam reported in central Wisconsin
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
Fire at Dejno’s (Feb. 11, 2021)
Crews battle overnight fire at Antigo business
Katina Mulroy booking photo
$500K bond for woman accused of firing gun at officers at Rib Mountain hotel

Latest News

Pandemic changes the way parents, families celebrate newborns
Pandemic changes the way parents, families celebrate newborns
Vintage delivery truck returned to Point Brewery
Vintage delivery truck returned to Point Brewery
Wisconsin has lowest rate of flu infection since 2005
Wisconsin has lowest rate of flu infection since 2005
Gov. Tony Evers got his COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers gets vaccinated for coronavirus
Sunday and Monday will feature dangerously cold conditions.
First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday