Gov. Evers proposes letting local governments raise taxes

Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021 (WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants to allow counties to be able to double their existing sales tax and allow larger municipalities to impose a new half-cent sales tax, if local voters approve.

Evers on Friday announced that his state budget plan will include the tax increase option for those local governments, which could generate additional money that he said could be put toward local roads, services, maintenance, public safety and public health.

The Democratic governor’s proposal will be submitted Tuesday to the Republican-controlled Legislature, which would have to approve of anything before it could become law.

Groups representing local governments heralded the plan.

