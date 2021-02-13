Flu infections unusually low in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The flu season has been mild to say the least in Wisconsin. A positive sight in such a tough health year.

“If this trend continues, this count be the lowest amount of flu cases since 2005,“ Marshfield Clinic’s Dr. Thomas Boyce said.

Could the flu numbers be lower because they’re confused for COVID-19? Dr. Boyce says that’s not the case.

“The flu is a bad liar. Luckily COVID-19 and influenza test completely differently in the lab,” he shared.

Right now there are no clear reasons why the numbers are so low, but there are a few theories.

“Many children are not in schools and many times that is an infection with school-age children back into the families and into the communities. Not the only one, but one that’s important,” Dr. Stephanie Schauer explained.

“Viral interference,” Dr. Boyce added. “The first virus that gets to the host is able to prevent other viruses from infecting or at least in as high of numbers. Bottom line is we really don’t know.”

The drops in cases aren’t only being seen with the flu. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has also seen a drop this year, but that might change when COVID-19 leaves.

“As those rates come down we might see those other viruses including influenza start to rise again,” Dr. Boyce said.

Another problem going forward is with the future flu vaccines. If cases are too low, it might be harder to build a vaccine.

“They move forward and need to determine what’s been circulating and how to choose which virus will be included in next year’s vaccine. It does present a little bit of a challenge,” Dr. Schauer added.

