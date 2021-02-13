Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday

Sub-zero temperatures along with dangerously low wind chills will impact the region to start the new week.
Sunday and Monday will feature dangerously cold conditions.
Sunday and Monday will feature dangerously cold conditions.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After some light snowfall moved through central Wisconsin Saturday, bitterly cold temperatures will quickly race into the area by Sunday morning, with dangerous wind chills expected to last into the early part of next week.

Wind chills will range from -35 to -45 early Sunday morning and again Monday morning.
Wind chills will range from -35 to -45 early Sunday morning and again Monday morning.

Although sunshine will be common on Valentine’s Day, it will not help in boosting temperatures. Morning lows on Sunday are expected to bottom out near -20°, with wind chill values as low as -40°. The coldest air will continue for Sunday and Monday, with most lows Sunday in the single digits below zero. Much of the area is forecast to set record cold highs. This will likely be one of the coldest Valentine’s Day on record.

Highs are expected to stay below zero on Sunday, setting new record cold highs.
Highs are expected to stay below zero on Sunday, setting new record cold highs.

With a mostly clear sky Sunday night into Monday morning, temperatures are expected to tumble back into the -20s. Wind chill values will once again be down in the -30° to -40° range during the morning, rebounding into the -10s during the afternoon on Monday.

While the week starts out with frigid and dangerous temperatures, a warmer weather pattern is still expected to slowly move back into the Great Lakes Region for the middle of next week with even warmer conditions on the way by next weekend. In addition, there will be a chance for light snowfall Thursday, as another system races through the area.

The coldest weather will be Sunday and Monday locally.
The coldest weather will be Sunday and Monday locally.
Warming up next week
Warming up next week
Milder weather returns in just under 10 days
Milder weather returns in just under 10 days

