Carmelo’s rolls with Valentine’s changes in 2021

Carmelo's Restaurant
Carmelo's Restaurant(WSAW)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Carmelo’s Restaurant on North Mountain Road is facing a Valentine’s Day that is the first of its kind in the 35 years it’s been open.

Valentine’s is typically one of the busiest days of the year for most restaurants.  But COVID-19 is making that look a little different this year.   The restaurant’s owner recalled the number of covers she is used to seeing.

“It would be well over 200.  Probably closer to 240 or something like that.  But right now we’re missing one-third of our tables, one-third of our barstools, and we’re trying to push making reservations,” said Peggy Oliva.

With most of the tables designed to seat four or more, it further drives down capacity, since most reservations on Valentine’s Day are for two.  “We’re from 70-some per sitting, down to what, 50? If every chair is sat in, which it won’t be on Valentines Day,” she said.

Despite the hit in sales, Oliva says she remains positive.

We’ve been really lucky. We’ve been busy.  We’ve been steady. I just hope it opens up a little bit more as more people get vaccinated,” she said.

And they’ve come up with some creative solutions, like an outdoor dining igloo complete with a heater, blankets and hand warmers for the guests.

She says the whole weekend is busy with love-struck diners since Valentine’s falls on Sunday.  And take-out orders are helping fill the gap.

“Almost every Friday we’ve had the same people come. . .that won’t come in and sit but will come get their fish fries.  It’s saved us, “she said.

