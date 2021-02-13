1 dead, 1 facing charges in Oneida County crash

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another is facing charges after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Oneida County Friday night.

According to the Three Lakes Police Department, police and fire officials responded to a report of a vehicle crash on County Highway X near Medicine Lake Lodge Road in the Town of Three Lakes around 9:30 Friday night. The 911 call also indicated a vehicle had backed over a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation found a vehicle driven by a 29-year old from Three Lakes, was traveling north on County Highway X when it entered the southbound ditch. In the process of removing the vehicle, a pedestrian was struck as the vehicle exited the ditch. The 59-year-old male pedestrian, also from Three Lakes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old vehicle operator was arrested. Charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, 3rd offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operation of a motor vehicle after revocation, and failure to install ignition interlock device have been forwarded to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Three Lakes Police Department, Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office.

