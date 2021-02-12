Advertisement

Wisconsin receives grant to launch suicide prevention hotline

The number is not operational yet, but is expected before 2022
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has received a $171,701 grant to develop an implementation plan for the new calling code people in emotional distress can call.

The 3-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, will launch in July 2022.

A coalition organized by DHS is expected to use the funding to establish a system in which everyone in Wisconsin has direct access to trained counselors. The funding is from Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

People needing support should continue to call 800-273-8255 until 988 is activated.

Sen. Baldwin introduced the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act in 2019 with two Republican and one Democratic co-author. President Trump signed it in law in October 2020.

