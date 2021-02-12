Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids high schooler paints message of unity on Rudolph Rock

The artwork featured symbols from both sides of the political spectrum, signaling a message to...
The artwork featured symbols from both sides of the political spectrum, signaling a message to unify the two sides.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Senior Elizabeth Pagels has a way with art. With it, she hatched a plan to try and send a message of unity on an object that’s normally a positive part of town.

The Randolph Rock in the community of Randolph near Wisconsin Rapids is normally a place where area residents put positive messages. Engagements, birthdays, and other occasions are often painted on it.

However, twice throughout the 2020 election cycle, it was painted over with a divisive, political message. Pagels painted a message to signal a new year.

On Jan. 6, the day of the capital storming, she painted the message “2021- Why can’t we all get along.”

Surrounding the phrase were symbols of both political parties, both 2020 major presidential candidates, and other symbols of movements on both sides of the political spectrum.

“Just because we have different views doesn’t mean we can’t all get along. We’re all Americans,” she added.

It was aimed to heal.

“No one could really be that upset about it because it wasn’t leaning towards either way. And I know there’s a lot of controversy on either side of it,” Pagels explained, “But no matter what you do, if you lean right or lean left, people are going to be mad. So, staying in the middle kind of makes everyone get along”

She said while she was painting it, she heard from people in support and one person against it. Otherwise, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

While the rock has since been painted over, Pagels hopes that people can take away the message of unity.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Wood County woman reports new phone scam
New phone scam reported in central Wisconsin
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
Fire at Dejno’s (Feb. 11, 2021)
Crews battle overnight fire at Antigo business
Katina Mulroy booking photo
$500K bond for woman accused of firing gun at officers at Rib Mountain hotel

Latest News

Sunday and Monday will feature dangerously cold conditions.
First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday
Man wraps his arm around his significant other
Healthy mindsets for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day
Challenges brought on by the pandemic for pregnant women
Challenges brought on by the pandemic for pregnant women
Bond set at $500K for woman accused of firing gun at deputies in Rib Mountain
Bond set at $500K for woman accused of firing gun at deputies in Rib Mountain