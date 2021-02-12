Wisconsin Rapids high schooler paints message of unity on Rudolph Rock

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Senior Elizabeth Pagels has a way with art. With it, she hatched a plan to try and send a message of unity on an object that’s normally a positive part of town.

The Randolph Rock in the community of Randolph near Wisconsin Rapids is normally a place where area residents put positive messages. Engagements, birthdays, and other occasions are often painted on it.

However, twice throughout the 2020 election cycle, it was painted over with a divisive, political message. Pagels painted a message to signal a new year.

On Jan. 6, the day of the capital storming, she painted the message “2021- Why can’t we all get along.”

Surrounding the phrase were symbols of both political parties, both 2020 major presidential candidates, and other symbols of movements on both sides of the political spectrum.

“Just because we have different views doesn’t mean we can’t all get along. We’re all Americans,” she added.

It was aimed to heal.

“No one could really be that upset about it because it wasn’t leaning towards either way. And I know there’s a lot of controversy on either side of it,” Pagels explained, “But no matter what you do, if you lean right or lean left, people are going to be mad. So, staying in the middle kind of makes everyone get along”

She said while she was painting it, she heard from people in support and one person against it. Otherwise, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

While the rock has since been painted over, Pagels hopes that people can take away the message of unity.

