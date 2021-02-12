Wausau warming shelters to remain open this weekend due to subzero temps

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two warming centers in Wausau will extend their hours through the weekend to make sure those most in need stay safe from the below zero temperatures.

The Salvation Army Warming Center will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 202 Callon Street location. After 4 p.m., the Catholic Charities Warming Center is open, located at the United Methodist Church, 903 N 3rd Street in Wausau.

Because of the very cold temps this weekend, The Salvation Army Warming Center will be open this Saturday and Sunday,... Posted by The Salvation Army Wausau on Thursday, February 11, 2021

