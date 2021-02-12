Advertisement

Wausau warming shelters to remain open this weekend due to subzero temps

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two warming centers in Wausau will extend their hours through the weekend to make sure those most in need stay safe from the below zero temperatures.

The Salvation Army Warming Center will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 202 Callon Street location. After 4 p.m., the Catholic Charities Warming Center is open, located at the United Methodist Church, 903 N 3rd Street in Wausau.

Posted by The Salvation Army Wausau on Thursday, February 11, 2021

