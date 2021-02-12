Advertisement

Staff shortage at Wisconsin prisons costing taxpayers $60M

file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A staffing shortage at Wisconsin prisons is pushing corrections officers to work long hours, costing taxpayers at least $60 million in overtime pay.

Data from the state Department of Corrections shows roughly 15% of corrections officers positions are unfilled at Wisconsin’s prisons.

The problem is currently most severe at Waupun Correctional Institution where 40% of jobs are vacant.

The Wisconsin Public Radio reported that during a committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Michael Schraa questioned whether the situation was reaching a crisis.

The DOC is requesting around $88.3 million annually, which includes salary and fringe benefits, under the next state budget due to an expected increase in overtime costs and compensation.

