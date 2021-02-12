Some vaccinators still not receiving COVID-19 doses after weeks of requests

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Two rooms set up with two chairs, alcohol wipes, and a syringe disposal bin sitting empty at Plover Hometown Pharmacy.

“We’re ready to go. We’re ready to vaccinate. We’ve got all of our forms printed out; we’ve got our procedures in place,” Kent Udulutch said. “We’re ready to go, we just need the vaccine.”

Udulutch is the owner and pharmacist. He has been requesting COVID-19 vaccine doses for three weeks. The first two weeks he asked for 100 doses. This next round, the federal government is allowing states to request two weeks of vaccine, so he is requesting 220 doses.

“I send my orders on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning and we usually find out over the weekend via email what we’re being allocated and all of the emails so far have been negative,” he stated.

He is waiting to find out whether he will get vials for the next two weeks.

“I’m hopeful,” he paused. “I’ve been disappointed before.”

He regularly serves about 500 people who would be eligible for vaccination in the 65 and older population, this does not count the other populations eligible to get the shot at this time. He has about 540 people on his waitlist to be vaccinated.

“They’re getting a little frustrated,” he said about his customers. “They’re on multiple waitlists and they haven’t been called by any of them, with their practitioners, their clinics, and multiple pharmacies. And they want their shot and they just haven’t been able to get it.”

“I can’t wait for the day that every pharmacy, including that one in Portage County, who requests vaccine is able to receive vaccine,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services deputy secretary, Julie Willems Van Dijk expressed Thursday in the one-hundredth DHS Media briefing since the pandemic began.

She stated up until three weeks ago, there were few enough vaccinators that every vaccinator could largely receive their full request or at least some of it. As of this week, she stated in the briefing Tuesday that there are now 505 vaccinators that requested nearly 290,000 doses this week alone.

“When we started seeing much higher rates of request, far outstripping our supply, we also added in a population formula so that we would equitably distribute the vaccine,” she explained.

That means some places, like Plover Hometown Pharmacy, did not get vaccines at all. DHS also set a threshold, not sending out vaccines to providers that were requesting fewer than 50 doses due to the resources need to ship those vaccines. Udulutch stated most Hometown Pharmacies have not received doses. Though, the Wisconsin Rapids location, which asked for the same amount as the Plover location, received the vaccine for two weeks, but not this week.

Udulutch urged every vaccinator needs to get the vaccine, but rural areas can be underserved.

“We have people traveling from Bancroft and Amherst and Almond, all the way from Coloma. They don’t have a Walgreens or a Walmart in their area,” he said.

When they do get vaccine, he asked that people on their waitlist return their call and be patient.

Willems Van Dijk said the state’s mobile vaccination sites should help get vaccine to rural areas. The federal retail pharmacy program should provide some help too, but not all areas, particularly rural areas, have access to a Walgreens, which is Wisconsin’s partner in the program.

