Advertisement

UPDATE: Police say missing Town of Franzen man found safe

Marathon Co. Sheriff's deputies are asking for help finding Harry Zoromski who is considered...
Marathon Co. Sheriff's deputies are asking for help finding Harry Zoromski who is considered missing and endangered.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Shortly after The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook Thursday night saying the family of Harry Zoromski reported him missing from his home in the Town of Franzen in Southeast Marathon County, they updated the post to say that he has been found.

Police are asking for the public’s help in watching for Harry and his truck. Harry has early stages of dementia and poor night vision in addition to other health-related issues. Harry may be driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma with license plates 215070F.

Please be on the lookout for Harry and his truck. There is a possibility the truck has a taillight out.

UPDATE: Harry has been located safe and is now with family partially due to your help. Thank you! MISSING...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau...
Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need

Latest News

Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids is introducing a new Culinary Arts associate...
Mid-State to offer new culinary arts program
School Bus Preparations
School Bus Preparations
file photo
Staff shortage at Wisconsin prisons costing taxpayers $60M
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
UW Madison research on mask fitters used in new CDC guidance