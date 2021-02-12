UPDATE: Police say missing Town of Franzen man found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Shortly after The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook Thursday night saying the family of Harry Zoromski reported him missing from his home in the Town of Franzen in Southeast Marathon County, they updated the post to say that he has been found.

Police are asking for the public’s help in watching for Harry and his truck. Harry has early stages of dementia and poor night vision in addition to other health-related issues. Harry may be driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma with license plates 215070F.

Please be on the lookout for Harry and his truck. There is a possibility the truck has a taillight out.

UPDATE: Harry has been located safe and is now with family partially due to your help. Thank you! MISSING... Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 11, 2021

