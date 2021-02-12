Neenah man arrested on child porn charges
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man has been arrested on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Nicholas S. Guzman, 41, was arrested Feb. 10. The Neenah Police Department Investigative Services Unit executed a search warrant at his home on Green Acres Ln.
Police had received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that there was child porn in the home.
Investigators say they found a device containing child pornography. Officers also discovered a gun, other weapons, marijuana and a “multitude of drug paraphernalia,” police say.
Guzman was booked in the Winnebago County Jail.
