Mid-State to offer new culinary arts program

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) – Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids is introducing a new Culinary Arts associate degree.

There’s a growing need for culinary professionals in Wisconsin and now Mid-State Technical College is looking towards the future by providing more opportunities to students.

“Everything that we do here is focused on student success,” Mid-State Technical College Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts Instructor Paul Kennedy said.

After years of steady growth in the hospitality industry, Mid-State Technical College is ready to offer a state-of-the-art culinary program to its students.

“I’m very excited about this program, it’s a lot of work but we’ve had a great amount of support from our advisory board and our leadership here at the college,” Kennedy said.

The program will be 60 credits and will teach students basic culinary arts skills including cooking methods, knife skills, stock, and much more, Chef Kennedy said students can’t wait.

“I’ve gotten three emails so far this week wondering how soon they can start,” Kennedy said, “so that’s a great start.”

A new culinary program calls for a new workspace. The new area will have the latest technology and equipment you’d find at a real restaurant to give hands-on, real-world experience to students.

“This program is going to be important because it’s going to provide outlets for careers, not just jobs,” Sand Valley Resort Culinary Director Jon Keeley said.

Sand Valley Resort is a partner with Mid-State, they’ve worked together to develop a culinary program to offer the best student experience possible with chef-guided cooking demonstrations and internships.

“Dining out should be an experience,” Keeley said. “There’s definitely a growing need for educated and talented culinarians, especially in this area. We see an uptick of tourism every year after year and it’s our responsibility to provide the best possible service for them.”

Designing the new space for the culinary program is still in the works and Mid-State plans to have the program along with the new space up and running by August 2021.

