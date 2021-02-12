Healthy mindsets for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Holidays can stir up more anxiety than joy for many people, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Whether you have a significant other -- or it’s a party of one -- February 14 can be a difficult day to endure. So be sure to be kind, and most of all -- be kind to yourself.

Rick Jass, licensed professional counselor at Charis Counseling, joined Newschannel 7 Live at 4′s Deep Bench on Friday to discuss the important things to keep in mind as we approach Valentine’s Day. He said the day is often one filled with societal pressures of those who are single and those in a relationship.

“Valentine’s Day is not a competition. It’s an opportunity to express appreciation for those you care about and love,” Jass said.

He added it’s important to remember that if you are single, a relationship doesn’t define who you are as a person.

“This might be an opportunity to reach out to your friends and let them know how much you appreciate them, especially during this time we’ve all gone through and the need to support each other.”

Jass said one of the hardest things for singles is to be at peace with not being in a relationship.

“We need to be ok with who we are and bring our healthiest version of ourself to a relationship. During times like this, it’s easy to kind of get down on ourselves, but it’s important to treat yourself with something.”

He suggested things like going to a spa, getting a massage, treating yourself to your favorite meal or dessert, or simply having quiet moments for reflection.

“Reaching out to friends and family and just reminding yourself that even though you might not be in a relationship, you’re definitely not alone.”

When it comes to romantic relationships, Jass said expectations between you and your partner can be way off and could create conflict. That’s why he said it’s important to talk about expectations beforehand.

“Direct and clear communication goes a long way. It’s important just to have those conversations and be clear about those things. Maybe you say, ‘I don’t expect anything expensive, but let’s get something thoughtful for each other,’ or ‘Let’s just eat inside and make a nice meal for ourselves.’ Just be clear about what our expectations are for the weekend.”

With all the ads, commercials and social media posts, it can be hard not to compare your relationship with others. But Jass wants us to remember this:

“On social media, people are only posting their best days and best moments. They’re not posting their whole life,” he said. “In every relationship, it takes a lot of work and a lot of energy and focusing on what we can control.”

In the end, February 14 is just one day of the year, because on February 15, it all goes back to normal.

“The healthiest relationships are those who invest time every day of the year. If the only thing you’re doing is spending time and money on Valentine’s Day and you ignore the other person the rest of the year, you’re relationship’s going to be in trouble. So it’s important to express empathy and show appreciation, and spend time together all year round.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.