First Alert Weather: More light snow & dangerously cold at times

Clouds to some sun today. Another round of light snow to start the weekend, followed by an arctic blast.
First Alert Weather Days are likely from Sunday morning to Monday morning.
First Alert Weather Days are likely from Sunday morning to Monday morning.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a full week of well below average temperatures across North Central Wisconsin with temperatures below zero to start many days, and barely getting above zero for daytime highs. Snow showers or flurries early this morning ending, with clouds breaking for some sun as the day goes along. Cold with highs in the low single digits.

Clouds to some sun, cold.
Clouds to some sun, cold.(WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight and rather cold. Lows in the teens below zero. Lots of clouds to start the holiday weekend on Saturday with light snow and snow showers expected. Snowfall will range from a dusting to 1″ in parts of the northern and western areas to 1-2″ in the rest of the region. Highs around zero.

A dusting to up to 2" possible.
Times of light snow and snow showers.
Times of light snow and snow showers.
Times of light snow and snow showers.
Times of light snow and snow showers.
Another blast of arctic air settles in for Sunday into Monday. First Alert Weather Days are likely from Sunday morning to Monday morning for the dangerous, record-setting cold, and low wind chill values. A fair amount of sunshine on Valentine’s Day but frigid. Morning lows around -20°, with wind chills as low as -40°. Afternoon temperatures staying below zero with wind chills of -20° to -30°. Continued bitterly cold into Monday morning with lows in the low to mid -20s, wind chills down to -40°. Afternoon readings on Monday rebound just above zero with a decent amount of sunshine.

Dangerously low wind chills are expected.
Dangerously low wind chills are expected.
Temps below zero, wind chills -20° to -40°.
Temps below zero, wind chills -20° to -40°.(WSAW)

Less cold as the new week goes on with a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. High in the low teens. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, high in the mid teens. Partly sunny on Thursday and next Friday. High in the upper teens Thursday, low 20s on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

