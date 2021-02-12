Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday

Sub-zero temperatures along with dangerously low wind chills will impact the region to start the new week.
Sunday and Monday will feature dangerously cold conditions.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another surge of arctic air will affect North Central Wisconsin for the latter half of the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will struggle to make it to zero this holiday weekend.
Although sunshine will be common on Valentine’s Day, it will not help in boosting temperatures. Morning lows on Sunday are expected to bottom out in the low -20s, while wind chill values could drop to as low as -40°. The core of the coldest air will be over the region on Sunday with daytime temperatures not making it out of the single digits below zero. Much of the area is forecast to set record cold highs. This will likely be one of the coldest Valentine’s Day on record.

Highs are expected to stay below zero on Sunday, setting new record cold highs.
Bitterly cold on Sunday.
Bitterly cold throughout the day on Sunday.
With a mostly clear sky Sunday night into Monday morning, temperatures are expected to tumble back into the -20s. Wind chill values will once again be down in the -30° to -40° range during the morning, rebounding into the -10s during the afternoon on Monday.

The coldest weather will be Sunday and Monday locally.
There will be a trend for relatively mild weather as the week goes on, but even with highs in the teens to low 20s, that will still be about 10 degrees below average.

