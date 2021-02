WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Fire Chief Terry Williams will call it a career Friday after having spent his entire career with the Rhinelander Fire Department.

Asst. Chief Tom Waydick will serve as interim chief until a new chief is appointed.

After 29 years of service Chief Williams is retiring from Rhinelander Fire department. We would like to congratulate him... Posted by Rhinelander Fire Fighters Local 1028 on Friday, February 12, 2021

