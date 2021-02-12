Advertisement

Edgar linebacker Austin Dahlke signs with Colorado

Edgar senior Austin Dahlke signing his letter of commitment to play football at Colorado.
Edgar senior Austin Dahlke signing his letter of commitment to play football at Colorado.
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) -After a dominant senior season in which he led the entire state of Wisconsin in sacks (13) and was named Marawood Conference Player of the Year, Edgar linebacker Austin Dahlke has officially signed to play college football at the University of Colorado.

“I don’t know, I’ve been there before, and it’s just a really nice place,” said Dahlke on why he chose CU. It kind of feels like home when I went there. So, I thought it would be a really good place to go.”

Dahlke was an all-state player on a dominant Wildcats team that went 9-0, and would have been heavy favorites to win a state title had a tournament been held. He’s the first player from Edgar to commit to a Power Five conference school since Justin Sinz in 2010.

“Honestly, it’s just been a journey, but I wouldn’t change anything,” said Dahlke on his decision making process. “You know starting my junior year out, and just ballin’ out, and just taking it one game at a time.”

Dahlke will report to Boulder in early August.

